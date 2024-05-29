Summer Dennis Discusses New Single “Pink Lotus” & Her Artistry (Exclusive Interview)

YKIGS sat down with rising R&B artist Summer Dennis to discuss the release of her new single “Pink Lotus” and the importance of being “in tune” with the artistry of making music.

Hailing from the soulful landscapes of Maryland, Summer Dennis emerges as a luminary in the realm of R&B music, captivating audiences with her enchanting melodies and heartfelt lyrics. With a voice that resonates with raw emotion and authenticity, she effortlessly weaves tales of love, heartache, and self-discovery into her music, inviting listeners on a journey to explore the complexities of the human heart. As the story goes, Summer, like many women, has wasted time rotating through meaningless relationships. Summer Dennis is dedicated to giving her fans music that displays power, independence and femininity.

Watch the full interview and listen to “Pink Lotus” now!