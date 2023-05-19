Summer Walker Releases “CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE” EP

Summer Walker is back with another installment of her “CLEAR” EP. It’s important to note that her “CLEAR” series contains a completely different sound than what we hear from albums as these EPs have more of an acoustic sound to them.

The new EP contains features from J. Cole and Childish Gambino along with the song “Agayu’s Revelation” which is produced by Solange, Steve Lacy and John Kirby.

Summer’s last official album “Still Over It” was a major success for the singer as it debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200. She has also found success with one of her older songs as “Karma” has gone viral on social media. The success has crossed over to radio now as it is number 2 on the Urban charts right now.