Summer Walker Releases New Single “Heart Of A Woman”

R&B sensation Summer Walker returns with her much anticipated new single “Heart Of A Woman”.

The song is set to appear on her upcoming album “Finally Over It”. The R&B-tinged record speaks to the frustration and angst Summer is dealing with in her relationship.

The lyric video reflects Summer’s piercing lyrics as Love Island USA’s Season 6 winners and couple Serena Page and Kordell Beckham showcase the ups and downs of their relationship and how deep their burning love is.

The upcoming album will serve as the follow up to 2021’s Still Over It, and her seminal debut album, 2019’s Over It.

Earlier this month, Summer hosted her second annual initiative “Buy Black Women Sh*t,” which honors Black women-owned businesses in Atlanta and offers discounts, products and more. The initiative was also in partnership with LVRN Cares, the powerhouse label’s philanthropic arm that aims to assist underrepresented communities.