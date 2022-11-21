Syleena Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Tweet, Carl Thomas, Kenny Lattimore & More To Be Featured On Upcoming Holiday Soundtracks

DuBose Entertainment in collaboration with Bungalow Films and Music is gearing up to release three exciting Christmas albums for the holiday season. Each of the projects drew inspiration from Christmas films produced by Bungalow Films and Music and will be released on Hulu. The holiday albums, All I Want For Christmas, Santa Games, and My Christmas Fiancé will release singles on November 22, 2022, with the full albums dropping on December 2, 2022.

Each of the three projects will feature Grammy nominated artists. Four-time Grammy-nominated artist, Syleena Johnson is at the helm of these albums, with Frederick “Toxic” Taylor, Grammy Award-winning producer so the albums are set to bring joy to many families during the holidays. These albums see the likes of fan-favorite, The Voice contestant, D Lylez, Grammy-nominated R&B Veteran, Carl Thomas, Keke Wyatt, Grammy, Golden Globe, and Academy award-winning rapper and songwriter Rhymefest, Soulstress, Leela James, Grammy-nominated R&B singer, Tweet and Kenny Lattimore, and many more.

These projects include veterans and aspiring independent artists who collaborate on three very timely holiday musical masterpieces. Executive producer James DuBose adds:

“The holidays bring us family, upliftment, joy and cheer. We wanted to deliver three unique albums inspired by three very different films so that every household has something to listen to this season. We set out to bring joy to the world!”

The first lead single will be a collaboration between Syleena Johnson on the song “Joy To The World” from the “Santa Games” soundtrack.