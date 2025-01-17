Syleena Johnson, Leela James, Mariah., Lexi Allen and Anita Wilson Share Rendition Of “Zeta Phi Beta Hymn”

Check out this rendition of the Zeta Phi Beta Hymn in celebration of the 105th Anniversary of Founders Day. This touching interpretation of the hymn is presented to you by Sorors, Syleena Johnson, Leela James, Mariah., Lexi Allen and Anita Wilson.

In the spirit of the 5 founders known as the five pearls- Arizona Cleaver Stemons, Pearl Anna Neal, Myrtle Tyler Faithful, Viola Tyler Goings and Fannie Pettie Watts, 5 Sorors blessed with the gift of song unified in a one of a kind historical tribute to sing the Zeta Hymn; as written by Anita Turpeau in 1924, and composed by Audrey B. Robinson in 1953. Those Sorors are Lexi Allen, Mariah Hester, Leela James, Syleena Johnson, and Anita Wilson- who together rose to this powerful moment in celebration of the 105th Founders Day- further cementing the cherished core values of sisterhood and finer womanhood.

“As sisterhood is one of our core values, I thought that value could be demonstrated through a unified rendition of the Zeta Hymn- among sisters,” mentions Mariah. (with a period). “When we stood together and sang our sorority hymn, it was a powerful, unforgettable moment. It embodied one of our greatest values: sisterhood, and in that harmony, we made history and strengthened a legacy that will last forever,” adds Lexi Allen.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated was founded on January 16, 1920 at Howard University. Yearly, the sorority commemorates ‘J20’ by celebrating sisterhood, scholarship, service, and finer womanhood.