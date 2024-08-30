Syleena Johnson Releases New Album “Legacy” (Stream)

R&B veteran Syleena Johnson has just released her final solo R&B album “Legacy”.

Included on the project are sixteen electrifying tracks infused with sounds of R&B & classic Soul music. The album is dedicated to Syleena’s late father, Blues Hall of Fame Legend, Syl Johnson. Syleena has decided that this will be her final album.

Listeners can hear a creative melting pot of blended vocals of Syleena and her father’s vocals and classic hits,- like Different Strokes, one of Hip-Hop’s most sampled tracks today. The album will be a blast of the past hearing old classics, many of which were sampled by some of Hip-Hop’s biggest artists today, blended with a new R&B edge as Syleena collaborates with her father; reminiscent of renowned Father/Daughter duo Nat King Cole & Natalie Cole, combining powerhouse vocals from the two staples in music.

The album features the previously released singles “Monsters In The Closet” & “Black Balloon” featuring Syl Johnson.