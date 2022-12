R&B star SZA has finally released her highly anticipated album “SOS”. The album is the follow up to “CTRL” which came out in 2017.

The album contains 23 songs including the singles “Shirt”, “I Hate U” and the smash hit “Good Days”.

There’s no official news about a tour just yet, but it’s safe to assume that she will be hitting the road next year to promote the release of “SOS”.