TA Thomas Releases His Def Jam Debut Single “Risky”

Emerging R&B singer/songwriter TA Thomas has just released his new single “Risky” via High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings.

On this heartfelt track, the Mississippi native highlights his undeniable Southern charm while showcasing the trials and tribulations of a passionate relationship.

The cinematic shots captured in the music video are a powerful reminder of the strength found in embracing love by taking risks to experience high-highs and low-lows.

An emerging force in R&B, TA Thomas is determined to elevate the “Southern Soul” genre to mainstream recognition. By blending captivating elements of R&B, blues, country, and soul, TA is set to create something undeniably extraordinary.