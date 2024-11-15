TA Thomas Talks Church, R&B Inspirations + New Single (Exclusive Interview)

In our latest interview with TA Thomas, we dive into the artist’s journey from his southern roots to his unique entrance into the R&B world. TA opens up about how his upbringing shaped his musical style and shares a surprising story of his late introduction to R&B—discovering the genre through a song by Tank. We also discuss his latest single, Angry, exploring the inspiration and emotions behind it. For the full interview, head over to our YouTube channel, where TA Thomas gives us an intimate look into his world, influences, and the passion driving his music.