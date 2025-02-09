Tamar Braxton & October London Announce “The October Nights: Calling All Lovers” With Ro James

October London and Tamar Braxton have announced that they are coming together for the 24-city “The October Nights: Calling All Lovers” Tour. Produced by Black Promoters Collective (BPC). The tour will feature a special appearance from Ro James.

Kicking off on April 17th at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk, VA, the tour will take these R&B stars across the U.S., hitting major cities including New York, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles, before concluding on May 31st at the Paramount Theater in Oakland, CA.

With their unmatched vocal talents and undeniable stage presence, October London, Tamar Braxton, and Ro James promise a night filled with sultry melodies, emotive storytelling, and high-energy performances that will leave fans breathless. This tour celebrates what it means to love, live, and groove—an experience no R&B fan will want to miss.

October London is quickly becoming one of R&B’s brightest rising stars. With his Grammy-nominated releases and genre-blending style, October is redefining the sound of contemporary R&B, delivering deeply emotional performances that resonate with fans worldwide.

Tamar Braxton has long been a beloved force in R&B, known for her powerhouse vocals and vibrant stage presence. With hits like the two times Grammy-nominated “Love and War,” Tamar continues to captivate audiences with her unmatched artistry and charisma.

Ro James, the man behind the Grammy-nominated hit “Permission,” has earned a reputation for his smooth blend of soul and modern R&B. Ro’s dynamic performances and unique style will add a distinct flavor to this epic lineup.

The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) is a coalition that produces culturally relevant, high-quality live entertainment experiences for diverse audiences. Through their commitment to artists and communities, BPC continues to be a trailblazer in the live event industry.

Click Here for tickets and the full list of dates.