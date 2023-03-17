Tamar Braxton Returns With New Single “Changed”

R&B singer Tamar Braxton is back with her new single “Changed”. The new song is exactly what we’ve come to expect from Tamar which is quality sounding R&B. Her vocals are as good as always she glides over the smooth production which borrows parts of SWV’s classic record “Rain”.

Although Tamar hasn’t said much about her upcoming album yet, we know that the project is set to come out later this year. This will be her first official album since “Bluebird of Happiness” which had the big hit “My Man” produced by Bob Robinson of Tim & Bob.

Stay tuned for more music from Tamar!