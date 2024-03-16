Tank Announces “The R&B Money Tour” With Keri Hilson & Carl Thomas

It has just been announced that R&B icon Tank will head out on the road this year for “The R&B Money Tour” featuring Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas.
The tour will kick off on May 10th, 2024 and hit 25 major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Detroit, and more. Tickets are on sale now.
The tour is named in the honor of his label and also his podcast with co-host J. Valentine which has been a huge success. Check below for the full itinerary of dates.
Tank “R&B Money Tour” Dates
DATE CITY VENUE
May 10 New Orleans, LA The Fillmore New Orleans
May 11 Houston, TX Music Hall at Fair Park
May 12 Dallas, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
May 16 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle
May 17 Raleigh, NC Meymandi Concert Hall
May 19 Jacksonville, FL Moran Theatre
May 23 Washington DC The Theater at MGM National Harbor
May 24 Washington, DC The Theater at MGM National Harbor
May 25 Portsmouth, VA Portsmouth Festival
May 26 Philadelphia, PA The Met
May 30 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre
May 31 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre
June 1 Akron, OH Akron Civic Center
June 2 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit
June 5 Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace
June 7 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre
June 8 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works
June 9 Memphis, TN Orpheum Theatre
June 11 Charlotte, NC Belk Theatre
June 13 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre
June 15 Montgomery, AL Montgomery Performing Arts Center
June 16 Birmingham, AL BJCC Concert Hall
June 20 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater
June 21 Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Live
June 22 San Francisco, CA Masonic
June 23 Las Vegas, NV The Pearl