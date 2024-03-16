Tank Announces “The R&B Money Tour” With Keri Hilson & Carl Thomas

It has just been announced that R&B icon Tank will head out on the road this year for “The R&B Money Tour” featuring Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas.

The tour will kick off on May 10th, 2024 and hit 25 major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Detroit, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

The tour is named in the honor of his label and also his podcast with co-host J. Valentine which has been a huge success. Check below for the full itinerary of dates.

Tank “R&B Money Tour” Dates

DATE CITY VENUE

May 10 New Orleans, LA The Fillmore New Orleans

May 11 Houston, TX Music Hall at Fair Park

May 12 Dallas, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

May 16 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

May 17 Raleigh, NC Meymandi Concert Hall

May 19 Jacksonville, FL Moran Theatre

May 23 Washington DC The Theater at MGM National Harbor

May 24 Washington, DC The Theater at MGM National Harbor

May 25 Portsmouth, VA Portsmouth Festival

May 26 Philadelphia, PA The Met

May 30 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre

May 31 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre

June 1 Akron, OH Akron Civic Center

June 2 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

June 5 Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace

June 7 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

June 8 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works

June 9 Memphis, TN Orpheum Theatre

June 11 Charlotte, NC Belk Theatre

June 13 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre

June 15 Montgomery, AL Montgomery Performing Arts Center

June 16 Birmingham, AL BJCC Concert Hall

June 20 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater

June 21 Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Live

June 22 San Francisco, CA Masonic

June 23 Las Vegas, NV The Pearl