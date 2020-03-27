Tank Releases “While You Wait” EP

The R&B General Tank is back with the acoustic EP “While You Wait”. The six track project is Tank at his finest as it’s just his vocals and a piano.

Prior to “While You Wait”, Tank released his album “Elevation” last year which had the two singles “Dirty” and “I Don’t Think You’re Ready”.

Something interesting about this project is that it’s released via his label R&B Money along with Empire. Tank has been signed to Atlantic since his “Now Or Never” album, so this may mean that Tank is now an independent artist. However this may just be a one off, so we’ll have to wait and see.