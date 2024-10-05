Teedra Moses Releases Re-Imagined Version Of Her Song “Complex Simplicity” Featuring Durand Bernarr

It was recently announced that Teedra Moses would be celebrating the 20th anniversary of her timeless debut album “Complex Simplicity” by releasing a special edition version of the album with re-imagined versions of the songs.

We get our first taste of the project with a re-imagined version of the title track which features Durand Bernarr.

While the melodies evoke a sense of joy, the lyrics reveal the deep struggles Teedra faced during that period. The reimagined single and album marks a significant journey of growth and self-discovery for her and features notable artists who bring their unique interpretations, with Durand Bernarr kicking off the journey. Reflecting on the past two decades, she acknowledges how her painful experiences, which could have broken her, ultimately led to a place of victory and joy, marking a significant evolution in her career as an artist. She adds:

“Durand Bernarr is an amazing artist in personality, performance, on stage and on record, an amazing vocalist, arranger, and songwriter. On this particular record, it really helps that he’s my friend because the song Complex Simplicity is truly one of the most personal, yet extremely celebratory, songs I’ve ever written. He came in and did what he does best, which added more color, texture, and good feelings to a record that already felt really good. It was a seamless fit.”

Bernarr goes on to add:

“The fact that I had an opportunity to reimagine music that was the soundtrack to moments in my life is beyond imaginable, and I’m extremely grateful to have this moment. Plus, Teedra is my girl!”

Moses will be performing in support of her upcoming album with a series of shows at City Winery locations across the U.S., kicking off at the NOLA Fried Chicken Festival.