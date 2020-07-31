Teedra Moses, Salaam Remi & D-Nice Come Together for New Song “Black Love”

Check out this new collaboration from Teedra Moses, Salaam Remi, and D-Nice called “Black Love”. The song is sure to give you the ultimate throwback summer groove and is definitely something you’d expect to hear in Club Quarantine.

One listen to “Black Love” and you’ll sure to be nodding your head and ready to get your two step on.

The song will be included on the upcoming “Black on Purpose” album which will release next month. Other featured artists on the project include Nas, Jennifer Hudson, Case, Bilal, Anthony Hamilton, and Cee-Lo Green.

In the meantime, make sure you keep “Black Love” in heavy rotation!