The Hamiltones (aka The Ton3s) Release New Album “We Are The Ton3s” (Stream)

Jun 3, 2022 | Albums, New Music

The Hamiltones We Are The Ton3s Album Cover

Grammy nominated trio The Hamiltones (aka The Ton3s) have just released their album “We Are The Ton3s”. The album is an official re-introduction to the group and features the likes of Snoop Dogg, PJ Morton, Sir The Baptist, Tarriona “Tank” Ball, and more.

The project serves as the first installment in a series of projects to come. They each add:

“Being the Ton3s just shows how much we’re continuing to grow– not only as artists but as men. We’re fathers, and some are even husbands now.” – J Vito

“[These songs] are one of many soundtracks to the human love experience. Things that everyday people may deal with or go through in love.” – 2E
“Our previous albums catered to the ‘Vintage’ side of our brand. Now, we’re moving more toward the ‘Young’ version of our brand.” – Tony Lelo

The Ton3s will be on the road through July for their extended We Are The Ton3s tour.

