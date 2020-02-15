The Hamiltones Watch the Ton3s B Side EP
The HamilTones Release New EP “Watch The Ton3s (The B Side)” (Stream)

Former Anthony Hamilton background singers The Hamiltones have continued to step into the spotlight and make a name for themselves over the years. That originally began with several viral videos and eventually their debut project “Watch the Ton3s” EP last year.

They’ve now released the new project “Watch the Ton3s (The B Side)” EP which is a six-track extension of the group’s debut EP from 2019.

The Hamiltones add about the project:

“I think finally the world truly gets to experience The Hamiltones” – Tony Lelo (of The Hamiltones)

“I think this project is another dimension of us. On The B Side, we approached our audience differently from a sonic point of view. A different style, same ole soul” – 2E (of The Hamiltones)

Get into the new project and enjoy The Hamiltones from a different perspective!




