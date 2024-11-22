The Millennium Tour 2025 Announced With Trey Songz, Omarion, Bow Wow & More

The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) has announced “The Millennium Tour 2025,” a 24-city tour launching in spring 2025. The tour will include performances from stars such as Trey Songz, Omarion, Bow Wow, Plies, Boosie, Ying Yang Twins, Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V, Pleasure P, Nivea, and a special guest appearance by Rick Ross.

“We’re happy to bring “The Millennium Tour 2025″ to life, building on the energy and nostalgia our fans love while pushing the boundaries of live entertainment,” said Gary Guidry, CEO of The Black Promoters Collective.

This announcement follows the unparalleled success of “The Millennium Tour” brand over the years, which broke box office records and was honored with a Billboard Award for “2022 Rap Tour of the Year.”

