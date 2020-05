Legendary producers Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo aka The Neptunes have linked up with Deadmau5 for the funky record “Pomegranate”. The new song will appear on Deadmau5’s upcoming album.

The party jam has similar vibes to the Daft Punk and Pharrell record “Get Lucky” which ended up being one of the biggest records of 2014.

The Neptunes have been hard at work since this year and we can expect them to be on albums from Monica and Snoh Aalegra.