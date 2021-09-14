The Shindellas Release Debut Album “Hits That Stick Like Grits” (Stream)

The Shindellas unleash their brand of “New American Soul” with the release of their debut album “Hits That Stick Like Grits”.

The highly anticipated album was a long time coming since the group was formed in The Weirdo Workshop by Claude Kelly and Chuck Harmony (aka Louis York) a few years ago.

Upon first listen to the album, it’s everything we’ve been missing. You’ll get a standout vocal performance, live instruments, harmonies, melodies, heartfelt lyrics and so much more. A true explosion of musicality.

The Shindellas, made up of Kasi Jones, Stacy Johnson, and Tamara Chauniece, are long overdue to make their mark on the world of music and beyond. These 14 tracks are individual masterpieces that also flow extremely well as a complete body of work.

Sit back and dive into “Hits That Stick Like Grits” and allow yourself to be immersed in a project that will truly make you feel like you’ve found something you were searching for.