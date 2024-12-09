The Shindellas Release New Holiday Single “Christmas Chills”

The Shindellas check in for the holiday season with the release of their new single “Christmas Chills”. The song was produced by duo Louis York

This reimagined holiday masterpiece transforms one of the trio’s earliest hits, “Chills,” from their debut EP Genesis, into a festive anthem designed to warm hearts.

“Christmas Chills” takes everything fans loved about the original track and wraps it in a holiday bow, complete with shimmering melodies, lush harmonies, and a touch of seasonal magic. They add:

“This song is our love letter to the holiday season. When we first created ‘Chills,’ it was about the feeling of love that takes over your soul. For ‘Christmas Chills,’ we wanted to capture that same energy but amplify it with the wonder and warmth of the holidays—family, togetherness, and the magic of this time of year.”

Celebrate the season with some help from The Shindellas.