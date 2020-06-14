The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 100

We just celebrated our 100th episode! Take a listen to and relive some of our favorite SoulBack moments including episodes with special guests J. Holiday, Mr. Dalvin and Case. We reflect on the podcast and talk about how we got started with it. We also touch on some current events including new music from Chloe x Halle, Tank, Avant and K-Ci Hailey. We also talk about the upcoming battle with John Legend and Alicia Keys. Lastly we talk about the major changes that are happening with the GRAMMY’s. Check out the new episode!

0:00:40 – Celebrating 100 episodes

0:04:05 – When you take a shower, are you facing the water or away from the water?

0:06:44 – How the SoulBack podcast got started

0:13:37 – The challenges of booking guests

0:19:30 – Reviewing some statements we made a few years back about R&B

0:33:30 – Our thoughts on Chloe X Halle’s new album “Ungodly Hour”

0:36:00 – Should artists put out music during this pandemic?

0:39:00 – Our thoughts on Tank’s new EP “Worth The Wait”

0:43:00 – John Legend’s upcoming album and his VERZUZ battle with Alicia Keys

0:47:15 – New Music from Avant and K-Ci Hailey

0:52:05 – Our thoughts on the changes with the GRAMMY’s

0:58:55 – Playa Please Award: Beyonce is going to play Storm in the Marvel movies

