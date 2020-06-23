The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 101

We are back with another episode of the SoulBack R&B podcast. This week we had major album releases from Teyana Taylor and John Legend so we gave our thoughts on both. Teyana had a lot of social media buzz for this album so we see if it lives up the hype. The John Legend album didn’t have as much buzz but we will see if the popular R&B singer was able to deliver another solid album. We also talk about singles released on Juneteenth from the likes of Beyonce and H.E.R. We also talk about the new Trey Songz record. We also discuss Keyshia Cole reuniting with Ron Fair and debate which Hip Hop label has the best R&B artists.

0:00:40 – Are fish considered wet or dry when they’re underwater?

0:03:00 – Our thoughts on Teyana Taylor’s “The Album”

0:09:30 – Is a 10 song project considered an album or an EP?

0:11:22 – Our thoughts on John Legend’s new album “Bigger Love”

0:16:15 – Will Justine Skye breakthrough as an artist with the new Timbaland EP?

0:18:10 – New music from Beyonce, H.E.R., Trey Songz, Q Parker

0:23:45 – The John Legend/Alicia Keys Verzuz Battles

0:31:20 – Keyshia Cole is working with Ron Fair again?!

0:39:48 – #SoulBack Track Of The Day: Keyshia Cole – (I Just Want It) To Be Over

0:43:06 – Playa Please Award: Dating someone way younger, PARTYNEXTDOOR think he’s R&B???

0:49:00 – Which Hip Hop label that has created the best R&B music?

