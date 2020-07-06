The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 103

We’re back with another episode of the podcast. On this SoulBack R&B podcast, we talk about new music from Ty Dolla $ign, Ralph Tresvant and PJ Morton. We also discuss what direction Chris Brown and Bruno Mars should go on their upcoming albums. We also talk about some of the biggest trends in R&B history including the Millennium era, Crunk era and try to figure out what has aged horribly and what has worked. We also discuss the the origins of the Ashanti/Tamia “Into You” fiasco. Check us out this week!

0:01:22 – What would your last meal be?

0:04:30 – Our thoughts on Ty Dolla $ign’s new song “Ego Death”

0:09:15 – Did the August Alsina/Jada Pinkett Smith/Will Smith drama help August’s album sales?

0:14:41 – Our thoughts on Ralph Tresvant’s new song “All Mine” with Johnny Gill

0:17:30 – Remembering New Edition’s albums “Home Again” and “One Love”

0:20:20 – Our thoughts on PJ Morton’s new song “I Can’t Wait”

0:22:33 – Are Bruno Mars and Chris Brown in the same lane?

0:28:00 – The older you get, the less sad songs you listen to

0:31:10 – Old songs that sound super dated today

0:38:38 – The origins of “Into You” by Fabolous featuring Ashanti and Tamia

0:42:52 – SoulBack Track Of The Day: Shanice – Yesterday

0:46:10 – Playa Please Award: Vanilla Ice has a concert on Independence Day during a pandemic!

