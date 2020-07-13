The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 104

On this SoulBack R&B podcast, we talk about some of the latest releases from Avant. H.E.R, Snoh Aalegra and Summer Walker. We also dive deep into JoJo’s new acoustic album and try to figure out why more R&B artists don’t do something like this. We also talk about Jagged Edge’s upcoming double album and if it would be smart to make one side traditional R&B and the other side trap R&B. We also discuss Johnta Austin’s recent tweet about songs that are vibes versus hits. Lastly we talk about Pretty Ricky and debate whether they should be considered Hip Hop or R&B. And of course we have to talk about August Alsina this week.

0:01:10 – The food in the NBA bubble at Disney World

0:03:00 – Our thoughts on Avant’s “Can We Fall In Love” album

0:07:48 – Looking ahead to Jagged Edge’s double album “A Jagged Love Story”

0:15:11 – JoJo delivers on her acoustic album

0:21:20 – New music from H.E.R., Snoh Aalegra and Summer Walker

0:28:11 – Johnta Austin’s tweet about vibes vs hits

0:31:30 – Celebrating 20 years of Jill Scott’s debut album

0:35:15 – What internet rumor excites you more: Raphael Saadiq working with Adele or Ariana Grande working with Lucky Daye?

0:39:19 – What are some songs that hit different when you actually go through the experience?

0:42:45 – August Alsina and entanglement

0:46:35 – R&B Trivia: Pretty Ricky edition

