The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 106

On this SoulBack R&B podcast, we talk about some of the latest releases from R&B this week including Brandy, Jagged Edge, Toni Braxton and 112. We dive deep into one of the most anticipated albums this year which is Brandy’s “B7” album and give our thoughts on it. We also dissect Jagged Edge’s 31 song album “A Jagged Love Story” and figure out if that was a good move by them. We also try to debate whether “Poison” by Bell Biv DeVoe is the best party R&B song from the 90’s. Check us out!

0:01:00 – Poison vs Return Of The Mack vs This is How We Do It

0:04:37 – Our thoughts on Brandy’s new album “B7”

0:26:10 – Our thoughts on Jagged Edge’s new album “A Jagged Love Story”

0:41:20 – New Music from Kem, Toni Braxton, 112

0:44:15 – SoulBack Track Of The Day: Jodeci – Freek’N You (Mr. Dalvin remix)

0:47:58 – New album announcements from Donell Jones, Trey Songz and Jacquees

0:51:34 – Jermaine Dupri not wanting to work on a future Janet Jackson project

0:55:25 – Has R Kelly being canceled hurt the genre?

Follow our podcast on Podbean: https://youknowigotsoul.podbean.com/

Follow our podcast on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6oLmNUkcXrAqsQP5EBJ4dk

Follow our podcast on Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/ca/podcast/youknowigotsoul-podcast/id998813013

Follow our podcast on Google Play: