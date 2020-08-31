The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 108 *Revisiting The Year 2009 In R&B*

On this week of the #SoulBackPodcast, we revisit R&B in 2009 and what was going out during that era of R*B. Names that will pop up during this conversation are Maxwell, Beyonce, Jamie Foxx and Trey Songz. We talk about some of our favorite albums and songs from that year and also discuss who the winners were on the charts as well as the GRAMMY’s. We also discuss the industry during that time and some of the trends were happening during that time.

0:00:00 – Reflecting back on the shift in R&B during 2009

0:03:02 – Looking at Billboard’s Year End Hip Hop/R&B charts – hits from Pleasure P, Jeremih and Mario

0:17:11 – Looking at the GRAMMY 2010 awards to look at who was awarded for 2009 R&B

0:22:55 – Favorite three R&B albums from 2009 including Trey Songz, Maxwell, LeToya Luckett

0:26:35 – What album did we anticipate the most that year?

0:33:50 – The King of R&B of 2009

Follow our podcast on Podbean: https://youknowigotsoul.podbean.com/

Follow our podcast on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6oLmNUkcXrAqsQP5EBJ4dk

Follow our podcast on Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/ca/podcast/youknowigotsoul-podcast/id998813013

Follow our podcast on Google Play: