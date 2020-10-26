The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 116 *Revisiting The Year 2001 In R&B*

On this week of the #SoulBackPodcast, we revisit R&B in 2001 and what was going out during that era of R&B. Names that will pop up during this conversation are Usher, Aaliyah, Michael Jackson, Alicia Keys and Faith Evans. We talk about some of our favorite albums and songs from that year and also discuss some of the sleepers that people may have forgot about. We also discuss the industry during that time and some of the trends were happening during that time.

0:00:01 – Reflecting back on the state of the industry of 2001

0:03:40 – Looking at the impact of Usher’s “8701” album

0:07:20 – Reflecting on Michael Jackson’s Invincible” album

0:09:05 – Releases from male artists like Maxwell, Ginuwine, Case, Jagged Edge, 112

0:14:20 – Remembering Aaliyah’s self-titled album

0:18:40 – Celebrating Faith Evan’s “Faithfully” album

0:20:30 – Releases from female artists like Mary J. Blige, Kelis, Janet Jackson and Destiny’s Child

0:27:00 – Looking at the 2001 rookies in R&B

0:44:00 – Rookie Of The Year Of 2001

0:45:15 – Most anticipated album of 2001

0:47:45 – Most slept on album of 2001

0:50:12 – Top 3 albums of 2001

Follow our podcast on Podbean: https://youknowigotsoul.podbean.com/

Follow our podcast on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6oLmNUkcXrAqsQP5EBJ4dk

Follow our podcast on Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/ca/podcast/youknowigotsoul-podcast/id998813013

Follow our podcast on Google Play: https://play.google.com/music/listen?u=0#/ps/Imoe7gt6vd4v6iuf4yq5fyhy3e4