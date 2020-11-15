The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 118 *Favorite Moments In 2000’s R&B*

On this week of the #SoulBackPodcast, we look back at the entire decade of the 2000’s. We’ve spent the last few weeks revisiting each year and have given our top three albums of each year. On this episode, we each give our top 5 albums of the whole decade and also debate which artists that came from this era are now considered legends. We also brought our listeners to discuss with us, so check it out as it’s a lot to uncover.

0:03:13 – Reflecting back R&B from 2000-2009

0:06:51 – Our top 5 R&B albums of the 2000’s decade (Picks include Justin Timberlake, Amerie, Usher, Ne-Yo and Alicia Keys)

0:37:00 – Queen of R&B for the 2000: Usher, R Kelly or D’Angelo?

0:41:15 – Queen of R&B for the 2000: Alicia Keys, Beyonce or Mariah Carey?

0:44:50 – Which R&B artist had the most promise after their debut and did they fulfil their potential?

0:49:12 – Which 2000’s artists are now considered legends?

