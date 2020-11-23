The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 119 *Who Is An R&B Legend?*

On this week’s episode, we talk about one of the most popular discussions on the internet and of course that is debating who is a legend in R&B. We try to go through the list of the most celebrated R&B artists of our time including Usher, Brandy, Monica, Aaliyah and many more to decide whether they fit our requirements. Some of our requirements include quality, impact and longevity. Check out our conversation and see if you agree with our takes.

0:02:02 – The definition of a legend

0:04:45 – Legend vs veteran

0:10:34 – Which female R&B groups would you consider legendary?

0:17:10 – Which male R&B groups would you consider a legendary?

0:23:51 – Which of the 90’s R&B teens would we consider legends?

0:35:00 – Looking at other potential artists that would fit the mold

Follow our podcast on Podbean: https://youknowigotsoul.podbean.com/

Follow our podcast on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6oLmNUkcXrAqsQP5EBJ4dk

Follow our podcast on Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/ca/podcast/youknowigotsoul-podcast/id998813013

Follow our podcast on Google Play: https://play.google.com/music/listen?u=0#/ps/Imoe7gt6vd4v6iuf4yq5fyhy3e4