The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 120 *Looking Back At The New Jack Swing Era*

On this week’s episode, we look back at the New Jack Swing era of R&B. Obviously when we think about NJS, we think of Teddy Riley, Keith Sweat and GUY, but there are so many other names that we had to talk about in this episode. Names that you’ll see on this episode are Christopher Williams, Al B. Sure, Karyn White, Jade and Men At Large. We look at the beginnings of the sound as well as the evolution of it from the likes of Michael Jackson, TLC and Boyz II Men. We also talk about some of the biggest hits from that era including “Poison”. Lastly we talk about the death of that sound as R&B transitioned to Hip Hop Soul thanks to Mary J. Blige and Jodeci.

0:04:30 – The NJS sound

0:07:45 – The impact of NJS on 80’s R&B artists

0:12:31 – Looking back at Keith Sweat, Al B. Sure, GUY

0:19:36 – Michael Jackson experimenting with the sound on the “Dangerous” album

0:21:00 – Bobby Brown’s “Don’t Be Cruel” and New Edition’s “Heart Break”

0:26:10 – LaFace’s New Jack Swing/R&B sound with Toni Braxton and TLC

0:31:33 – Was Janet Jackson’s “Control” album the start of New Jack Swing?

0:34:00 – The Fresh Prince of Bel Air’s impact

0:36:00 – Looking back at Jodeci’s and Mary J. Blige’s albums

0:53:48 – Did Dr Dre kill New Jack Swing with the G-Funk era?

