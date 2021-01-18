The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 127 *Revisiting The Year 1993 In R&B*

On this week of the #SoulBackPodcast, we revisit R&B in 1993 and what was going out during that era of R&B. Names that will pop up during this conversation are R. Kelly, Toni Braxton, Jodeci, Intro, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson and Tony Toni Tone. We talk about some of our favorite albums and songs from that year and also discuss some of the sleepers that people may have forgot about. We also discuss the industry during that time and some of the trends were happening during that time.

0:00:00 – Looking at 1993

0:06:15 – Revisiting Janet Jackson’s “Janet” album

0:10:31 – Looking back at Jodeci’s “Diary Of A Mad Band” and Mariah Carey’s “Music Box”

0:16:41 – Babyface’s run in 1993 with his album and Tevin Campbell

0:19:36 – Looking at Tony Toni Tone’s album “Sons Of Soul”

0:21:26- Debut albums from 1993

0:42:20 – Rookie Of The Year Of 1993

0:45:34 – Top 3 albums of 1993

