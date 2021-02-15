The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 129 *A Celebration Of Career Of Timbaland*

On this week’s episode, we highlight the career of Timbaland and his contributions to R&B. We talk about some of his most memorable productions, his work with Aaliyah, Justin Timberlake and Ginuwine as well as his impact on the industry. We go through his discography in chronological order and discuss some of our favorite records that he’s done. We’re trying to celebrate all the great creatives that have made great R&B over the years, so check out our Timbaland episode!

0:00:00 – Valentine’s day celebrations

0:04:41 – Why do people still call him Timberland??

0:06:00 – Revisiting mid 90’s Timbaland era with songs from Ginuwine, Aaliyah, Nicole Wray, Playa

0:21:21 – Revisiting Timbaland’s Indian sample era with songs from Justin Timberlake, Aaliyah, Missy Elliott, Tweet

0:33:50 – Looking back at TImbaland’s massive run in the mid 2000’s with Justin Timberlake, Nelly Furtado, Keri Hilson and Omarion

0:19:25 – Sade’s “Love Deluxe”

0:50:40 – Top 3 Timbaland R&B songs

Follow our podcast on Podbean: https://youknowigotsoul.podbean.com/

Follow our podcast on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6oLmNUkcXrAqsQP5EBJ4dk

Follow our podcast on Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/ca/podcast/youknowigotsoul-podcast/id998813013

Follow our podcast on Google Play: https://play.google.com/music/listen?u=0#/ps/Imoe7gt6vd4v6iuf4yq5fyhy3e4