The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 131 *A Celebration Of Career Of The Neptunes*

On this week’s episode, we highlight the career of The Neptunes and his contributions to R&B. We talk about some of Pharrell and Chad’s most memorable productions, their work with Kelis, Justin Timberlake and Robin Thicke as well as their impact on the industry. We go through their discography in chronological order and discuss some of our favorite records that they’ve done. We’re trying to celebrate all the great creatives that have made great R&B over the years, so check out our Neptunes episode!

0:00:00 – Crazy snow days

0:05:05 – The Neptunes impact in the early 2000’s

0:11:05 – Revisiting The Neptunes early work with SWV, Blackstreets and Total

0:14:00 – The beginning of the Neptunes domination for artists like Kelis, Usher, Ray J and N.O.R.E.

0:25:20 – The Neptunes working with Pop acts like *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears

0:27:25 – Pharrell singing on the hooks

0:33:52 – Justin Timberlake’s “Justified” album

0:44:20 – Looking back at Kelis’ “Milkshake” and Nelly’s “Flap Your Wings”

0:47:31 – Pharrell’s solo production

0:54:45 – Big records with “Blurred Lines”, “Happy” and “Get Lucky”

0:59:43 – Return of The Neptunes

1:03:30 – Top 3 R&B records from The Neptunes

