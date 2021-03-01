The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 132 *A Celebration Of Career Of The Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins*

On this week’s episode, we highlight the career of Rodney Jerkins aka Darkchild and his contributions to R&B. We talk about some of Rodney’s most memorable productions, his work with Brandy, Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston as well as his impact on the industry. We go through his discography in chronological order and discuss some of our favorite records that he’s done. We’re trying to celebrate all the great creatives that have made great R&B over the years, so check out our Darkchild episode!

0:00:00 – Chicken wings talk

0:01:17 – Rodney Jerkins’ underrated legacy

0:05:00 – Revisiting Joe’s “Don’t Wanna Be A Player” and Mary J. Blige’s “Share My World”

0:11:13 – Brandy’s “Never Say Never” album

0:16:06 – Rodney Jerkins work with Whitney Houston, Jennifer Lopez, Destiny’s Child and Coko

0:26:55 – Darkchild’s work in the 2000’s for Toni Braxton, Michael Jackson and Brandy

0:37:34 – Rodney Jerkins in the mid 2000’s for Ray J, Tamia and Keyshia Cole

0:52:10 – Top 3 R&B records from Darkchild

