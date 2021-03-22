The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 133

We’re back with a brand new episode of the podcast. We talk about Ledisi’s win at the GRAMMY’s. We also talk about some new music from Joyce Wrice, Kelly Price and Silk Sonic. We talk about the impact of Bruno Mars and his R&B sound. We also discuss big news about a potential Dru Hill reunion tour with all the members as well as Keyshia Cole’s final album. Check us out and also follow us @SoulBackPodcast on Instagram and Twitter.

0:02:32 – Ledisi’s big win at the GRAMMY’s

0:03:50 – Tom’s R&B Trivia

0:14:02 – Can Silk Sonic save mainstream R&B?

0:24:33 – New music picks of the week: Silk Sonic, Kelly Price and Joyce Wrice

0:32:26 – A Dru Hill reunion tour is in the works

0:40:28 – Kyle’s chicken intermission: The KFC Popcorn Chicken Pizza from Pizza Hut

0:44:02 – Keyshia Cole is retiring after this next album

0:51:50 – Edd’s love letters

0:56:31 – Whatever happened to Aaron Hall?

