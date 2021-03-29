The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 134

We’re back with a brand new episode of the podcast. We talk about the upcoming SWV/Xscape Verzuz Battle. We also talk about some new music from Tank, Gallant and Kindred the Family Soul. We celebrate Mariah Carey’s birthday by talking about our favorite remixes by her. We also discuss Chris Brown’s dominance at radio and discuss why it’s an issue that he has no competition right now when it comes to young Male R&B acts. Check us out and also follow us @SoulBackPodcast on Instagram and Twitter.

0:02:00 – Conversation about hot sauce

0:03:00 – Tom’s R&B Trivia

0:13:41 – Chris Brown’s dominance at radio and how it’s happening

0:27:17 – New music picks of the week: Tank, Gallant, Kindred the Family Soul

0:29:40 – Our thoughts on the SWV/Xscape Verzuz Battle

0:43:03 – Kyle’s chicken intermission: McDonald’s Meatball Burger

0:46:30 – Our favorite Mariah Carey remixes

0:56:20 – Edd’s love letters

0:58:40 – Whatever happened to Gina Thompson?

0:00:00 – Plug whatever we have for the site

