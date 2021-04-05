The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 135

We’re back with a brand new episode of the podcast. We talk about H.E.R.’s dominance in R&B right now as she just won a few more GRAMMY’s. We also talk about some new music from Ruff Endz, Pleasure P and Brian McKnight. We also talk about the state of the industry today and how it compares to the mid 2000’s. Lastly we list out the top 10 saddest R&B songs of all time which includes Boyz II Men’s “Doing Just Fine”. Check us out and also follow us @SoulBackPodcast on Instagram and Twitter.

0:03:15 – Tom’s R&B Trivia

0:17:19 – H.E.R. and her dominance in today’s industry

0:30:53 – Kyle’s chicken intermission: Favorite spreads on bread

0:38:40 – Artists in the 2000s all using the same producers

0:50:15 – New music picks of the week: Ruff Endz, Pleasure P and Brian McKnight

0:53:23 – The top 10 saddest R&B songs of all time

1:01:05 – Edd’s love letters

Follow our podcast on Podbean: https://youknowigotsoul.podbean.com/

Follow our podcast on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6oLmNUkcXrAqsQP5EBJ4dk

Follow our podcast on Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/ca/podcast/youknowigotsoul-podcast/id998813013

Follow our podcast on Google Play: https://play.google.com/music/listen?u=0#/ps/Imoe7gt6vd4v6iuf4yq5fyhy3e4