The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 136

We’re back with a brand new episode of the podcast. We debate which Aaliyah song on the “Romeo Must Die soundtrack is the best”. We also talk about some new music from Sevyn Streeter, JoJo Hailey and The Isley Brothers. We also talk the latest on Usher’s upcoming album. Lastly we try to find out what happened to the R&B singer Deemi. Check us out and also follow us @SoulBackPodcast on Instagram and Twitter.

0:06:00 – Tom’s R&B Trivia

0:17:43 – Looking back at Aaliyah’s songs on the “Romeo Must Die” soundtrack

0:25:00 – There should be a union for Rap and R&B artists funded by major labels

0:27:46 – New music picks of the week: Sevyn Streeter, JoJo Hailey and The Isley Brothers

0:33:59 – Jacquees covering Jon B, Donell Jones and Joe

0:40:11 – Is Usher’s album finally done?

0:49:05 – Chicken intermission: Top 5 best chocolate bars?

0:53:48 – What R&B artists are still passionate about music making?

0:59:40 – Edd’s love letters

1:04:35 – Whatever happened to Deemi?

