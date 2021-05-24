The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 137

We went on a little bit of a hiatus but we’re back! We talk about the new R&B super group with members from Blaque, Cherish, 702, Danity Kane and Total as they will be broadcasting the recording of the album on BET. We also talk about new music from Teedra Moses and Anthony Hamilton. Lastly we discuss “signature song” from some of the most popular R&B songs today.

0:02:26 – New music picks of the week: Anthony Hamilton and Teedra Moses

0:09:00 – Our thoughts BET’s “The Encore” and people who are in the R&B supergroup

0:31:00 – Chicken intermission: Free McFlurries at McDonalds?!

0:33:10 – Our thoughts on the SWV vs Xscape VERZUZ battle

0:40:40 – What is the signature song for certain R&B artists?

