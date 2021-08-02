The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 139 (Special Guest Kevin Ross)

It’s been more than a month but we’re back with a new episode of the SoulBack R&B podcast. This week we have our friend and R&B singer/songwriter Kevin Ross with us. We talk about his journey as an independent artist, some of the challenges that he faced while on a major label and also some of the current issues that we’re seeing in R&B right now. We also talk about Kevin’s new single “Looking For Love”. Lastly we get into a special love letters as we discuss the Kevin Ross penned “What’s Best For You” by Trey Songz and analyze the lyrics. We compare the approach that Trey Songz takes on that record with Donell Jones’ classic “Where I Wanna Be”. Take a listen and see if you agree!

0:00:48 – New music from Kevin Ross, Silk Sonic and Kem

0:16:08 – BJ the Chicago Kid leaving Motown and going independent

0:21:32 – Learning to be profitable as an independent artist

0:28:14 – The stigma changing on Adult R&B and Urban AC radio

0:39:44 – Is modern R&B a victim of ageism?

0:54:38 – Is 90’s and 2000’s overrated in the grand scheme of things?

1:02:00 – Love letters: Trey Songz – What’s Best For You

1:08:02 – Upcoming “Drive 2” project from Kevin Ross

