The SoulBack R&B Podcast Episode 140

We’re back with another episode of the SoulBack podcast. On this week’s episode, we celebrate Chucky Thompson’s contributions to R&B. We also talk about the success of BET’s “The Encore” and the R&B supergroup BluPrint. We also touch on the new group The Chi which consists of Dave Hollister, Carl Thomas and Donell Jones. We also talk about the release of Aaliyah’s “One In A Million” to streaming to platforms and what these upcoming Blackground releases mean for her legacy. Lastly we discuss our favorite R&B albums of 2021 so far.

0:00:30 – Remember R&B producer Chucky Thompson

0:04:15 – Why BluPrint was such a success

0:14:06 – Donell Jones, Carl Thomas and Dave Hollister form R&B supergroup The Chi

0:18:45 – The Blackground catalog is finally coming to stream platforms. Music from Aaliyah, Timbaland & Magoo, Tank, Toni Braxton and JoJo

0:28:34 – Love Letters: Aaliyah – 4 Page Letter

0:31:09 – Top 3 favorite R&B albums of 2021 so far

0:47:01 – Which album comes out first: Usher or Silk Sonic?

