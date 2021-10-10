The SoulBack R&B Podcast Episode 141

The SoulBack R&B podcast is back! On this week’s episode, we celebrate Andrea Martin’s contributions to R&B. We also talk about the upcoming Silk Sonic album. We also touch on the latest releases from Anthony Hamilton, JoJo, Stokley and Sevyn Streeter. We also talk about R. Kelly’s career now that he’s officially guilty and what things will look like for him going forward.. Lastly we discuss some of our favorite songs from each artist in a fun segment.

0:01:30 – RIP Andrea Martin

0:06:00 – Silk Sonic announces debut album coming next month

0:09:08 – The brilliance of The Shindella’s debut album ““Hits That Stick Like Grits”

0:14:50 – The art of sampling

0:20:21 – R. Kelly is officially guilty. Now what?

0:27:53 – New albums from Anthony Hamilton, JoJo, Stokley

0:34:20 – Mary J. Blige will be performing at Superbowl

0:37:00 – The Dru Hill burger

0:40:20 – Favorite songs discussion from these artists…

01:00:0 – Love Letters: Tyrese’s Instagram post, Lil Fizz apologizes to Omarion

