The SoulBack R&B Podcast Episode 144

We’re back with another episode of the SoulBack podcast to talk about R&B. We touch on Mary J. Blige’s Superbowl performance as well as her new album “Good Morning Gorgeous”. We also talk about new music from Jazmine Sullivan, J. Holiday and Marques Houston. We get into the battle between Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Souchild and VERZUZ’s choice to charge for the showing. Lastly we talk about the success of “Pressure” by Ari Lennox as well as “Hrs & Hrs” by Muni Long and what it means for R&B to have these songs playing on mainstream radio.

0:00:23 – Rihanna’s pergnancy

0:03:03 – Which drinks gotta go?

0:08:21 – Mary J. Blige’s Superbowl performance

0:15:29 – Our thoughts on Mary J. Blige’s new album “Good Morning Gorgeous”

0:25:45 – The importance of “Pressure” and “Hrs & Hrs” being hit records

0:30:37 – New music from Jazmine Sullivan, J. Holiday, Marques Houston

0:36:05 – Do male R&B artists have to step it up?

0:43:40 – Ne-Yo’s statement about ladies wanting to be called the B word

0:49:22 – VERZUZ deserves a Playa Please for charging money for the Anthony Hamilton vs Musiq Soulchild blame

0:54:15 – Edd’s Love Letters

