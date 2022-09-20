The SoulBack R&B Podcast Episode 146 (25 Year Anniversaries For Usher, Mariah Carey & Jon B)

We actually had a whole different podcast planned for this episode but we had to take some time out to celebrate the classic albums from Jon B (“Cool Relax”), Usher (“My Way”) and Mariah Carey “Butterfly”. We dissect each album, talk about our favorite songs from each of these projects and talk about the impact that these projects had on the artists’ careers. Come reminisce with us and celebrate the release of these amazing albums!

Follow our podcast on Podbean: https://youknowigotsoul.podbean.com/

Follow our podcast on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6oLmNUkcXrAqsQP5EBJ4dk

Follow our podcast on Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/ca/podcast/youknowigotsoul-podcast/id998813013

Follow our podcast on Google Play: https://play.google.com/music/listen?u=0#/ps/Imoe7gt6vd4v6iuf4yq5fyhy3e4