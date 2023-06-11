The SoulBack R&B Podcast Episode 149

On this week of the #SoulBackPodcast, we revisit R&B in 2010 and what was going out during that era of R&B. Names that will pop up during this conversation are Ne-Yo, Trey Songz, Usher, Monica and Jazmine Sullivan. We talk about some of our favorite albums and songs from that year and also discuss some of the sleepers that people may have forgot about. We also discuss the industry during that time and some of the trends were happening during that time.

0:02:20 – What ChatGPT say about the best fast food restaurants

0:05:57 – Reflecting back on the state of the industry of 2008

0:19:40 – Looking back at the debut albums of Janelle Monáe, Miguel and Dondria

0:28:20 – Releases from female artists like Monica, Jazmine Sullivan, Keyshia Cole and Keri Hilson

0:36:33 – Releases from male artists like Trey Songz, El DeBarge, Tank, Ne-Yo and Usher

0:57:00 – Rookie Of The Year of 2010

0:58:45 – Top 3 albums of 2007