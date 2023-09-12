The SoulBack R&B Podcast Episode 151 *Revisiting The Year 2012 In R&B*

On this week of the #SoulBackPodcast, we revisit R&B in 2012 and what was going out during that era of R&B. Names that will pop up during this conversation are Miguel, Frank Ocean, Melanie Fiona, Chris Brown and Trey Songz. We talk about some of our favorite albums and songs from that year and also discuss some of the sleepers that people may have forgot about. We also discuss the industry during that time and some of the trends were happening during that time.

0:01:48 – Five Guys vs McDonalds french fries

0:07:20 – Looking back at 2012 R&B and stans culture during that era

0:14:00 – Looking back at the debut projects of Elijah Blake, Elle Varner, India Shawn, RaVaughn Brown, Tinashe

0:23:41 – Releases from female artists like Alicia Keys, Brandy, Monica

0:36:33 – Releases from male artists like Miguel, Usher, Ne-Yo

0:55:07 – Rookie Of The Year of 2012

0:58:20 – Top 3 albums of 2012

Follow our podcast on Podbean: https://youknowigotsoul.podbean.com/

Follow our podcast on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6oLmNUkcXrAqsQP5EBJ4dk

Follow our podcast on Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/ca/podcast/youknowigotsoul-podcast/id998813013

Follow our podcast on Google Play: https://play.google.com/music/listen?u=0#/ps/Imoe7gt6vd4v6iuf4yq5fyhy3e4