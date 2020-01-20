The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 82

Charlie Wilson’s new single is flames so we had to talk about it. If we could, this whole podcast would be about that song! Shout out to Bruno Mars and James Fauntleroy for penning that song. Anyway, on this #SoulBackPodcast we talk about the importance of radio and music videos in 2020. We also talk about Mariah Carey and The Neptunes getting inducted into the songwriters hall of fame. We also try to dissect why the internet thinks that Beyonce stole Amerie’s sound even though most of the people have the timeline of their careers and songs confused. Check out our new episode!

0:00:50 – Reflecting on the Mindless Behavior era of R&B

0:03:22 – Do music videos and radio still matter in 2020?

0:11:20 – Our thoughts on Charlie Wilson’s new single “My Forever Valentine”

0:20:08 – Will Bruno Mars stick with R&B on his next album?

0:22:00 – H.E.R. adds rappers to her currently single “Slide”

0:25:00 – Dru Hill is coming out with an Unsung episode, album and a biopic

0:28:40 – Celebrating Mariah Carey and The Neptunes being inducted into the songwriting hall of fame

0:32:35 – Can The Neptunes take over music again?

0:37:25 – K. Michelle left Atlantic because they wanted her to be Mary J. Blige

0:39:15 – Motown told Kevin Ross that his acapella cover videos were bad for his career?

0:43:30 – The false narrative that Beyonce stole Amerie’s sound from the internet

0:56:04 – SoulBack Album Of The Day: Monica – The Boy Is Mine

0:59:10 – O.T. Genasis covering Keyshia Cole’s “Love”, Yung Joc and Ja Rule job shaming

