The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 83

Lots to talk about this week on the R&B podcast. We start off reflecting on Case’s BET episode where he talks about his career. He mentions how his single “Not Your Friend” was sabotaged by Def Jam so that radio would play another artist, so we try to figure out who that artist is. We also look into new music from the likes of Jhene Aiko, Kiana Lede and Missy Elliott. We also try to figure out what’s going on with Usher’s new single with Ella Mai as it appears to be stalling on Urban Ac already. Lastly we look back at albums from two of our favorite groups: Jodeci and Boyz II Men. We also debate whether a Jodeci tour is necessary in 2020.

0:00:45 – Which artist was involved in the Case/Def Jam dispute?

0:11:30 – Looking ahead to Dru Hill’s Unsung episode

0:13:40 – Predicting what the upcoming Missy Elliott and H.E.R. song will sound like

0:18:37 – The demand for new Missy Elliott music in 2020

0:20:18 – Us being called sexist because we didn’t post Jhene Aiko’s new song

0:25:52 – Realizing the year 2000 was 20 years ago

0:29:46 – What is going on with the promo for Usher/Ella Mai’s single “Don’t Waste My Time”?

0:39:21 – Looking at the venue sizes for Alicia Key’s upcoming tour

0:43:33 – #SoulBack Album Of The Day: K-Ci & JoJo – Love Always

0:47:00 – Do we need a Jodeci reunion tour?

0:49:20 – #SoulBack Album Of The Day: Boyz II Men – Evolution

