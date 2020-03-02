The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 88

Tank just announced that he’s coming back real R&B! We were super fired up to record this episode because we had lots of thoughts and even more questions. We look at some of Tank’s statements over the last six months and realized he’s flip flopped on this topic a lot. We also talk about Dru Hill’s Unsung episode and discuss where they are today in terms of members. We also talk about new music from Justin Timberlake and Jhene Aiko. We also talk about the return of Ralph Tresvant to music and his upcoming collaboration with Johnny Gill. Lastly we talk about Young M.A.’s tweets that managed to piss off the internet along with Diddy’s claim that he’s bringing back R&B with two new groups. Check out this week’s episode of the #soulbackpodcast.

0:00:17 – JoJo was on a 500 calorie per day diet

0:03:55 – The latest Dru Hill update

0:12:11 – Our thoughts on Justin Timberlake and SZA’s new collaboration “The Other Side”

0:17:00 – Looking forward to Jhene Aiko’s upcoming “Chilombo”

0:21:30 – Do people want a new Ralph Tresvant album?

0:27:45 – New music from RaVaughn and Jade Novah

0:29:40 – What will 112’s new music sound like without two members?

0:37:20 – Does The Husel EP count as part of the Musiq Soulchild discography?

0:40:12 – Young M.A.’s tweets about the state of R&B

0:44:00 – Our thoughts on PJ Morton’s reply and the artists he mentioned

0:48:05 – Tank announces he’s coming back to the R&B we love

0:58:10 – Can Diddy bring R&B back with “Making The Band”?

1:06:40 – SoulBack Track Of The Day: Total – Can’t You See (Featuring Notorious B.I.G.)

